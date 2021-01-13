FR football coach Botta to retireLongtime Franklin Regional football coach Greg Botta, who led the Panthers for nearly three decades, plans to retire.
Botta finished his 27-year career at Franklin Regional with a record of 177-110. Botta, a member of the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, became the head coach at Franklin Regional in 1994 after serving two seasons as an assistant.
Botta guided Franklin Regional to 21 appearances in the WPIAL playoffs in 27 seasons — including the last 16 straight — along with a WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA state championship in 2005. The Panthers won seven conference championships under Botta, including 1995, 1998, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2011 and 2013.
He led Franklin Regional to 16 consecutive playoff appearances before the streak ended this past season, as the Panthers finished with a 4-3 record and a 2-3 conference mark.
HA defeats JV IceCatsHempfield Area defeated the Greater Latrobe junior varsity hockey team, 3-1, during a recent game played at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Noah Guidos had the lone goal for Greater Latrobe with an assist to Jacob Hannah, a marker that made it a 2-1 game in the second period.
Connor Keddie stopped 16 of 19 shots faced for Greater Latrobe, which outshot Hempfield Area, 21-19.
Area schedule changesThere were a couple schedule changes for upcoming Derry Area events.
The Trojans will host Freeport Area, 6 p.m. Tuesday in swimming and diving. That meet was previously scheduled for last Monday. Derry Area will also travel to Burrell, 6 p.m. Feb. 5 for a meet that was originally scheduled for this upcoming Thursday.
Also, the Derry Area wrestling team will travel to Yough for a 7 p.m. match on Wednesday, Feb. 3. That match was previously scheduled for Friday, Feb. 5.
