Weather affects girls basketball slate
This week’s winter storm led to several high school sports schedule changes.
A key WPIAL Class 5A, Section 4 girls’ basketball matchup between Greater Latrobe and visiting Greensburg Salem scheduled for Monday has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
Another local girls’ basketball contest slated for Monday — this one in Class 4A, Section 3 — between Ligonier Valley and host Mount Pleasant Area has been canceled.
The St. Vincent College men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Monday at Grove City College have been postponed and rescheduled for today, Jan. 18. The women will tip off at 5:30 p.m., with the men to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Additionally, SVC home games scheduled for Wednesday against Geneva have been pushed back a day, and will now be played Thursday, with the women’s game beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s at 7:30 p.m.
Little Trojans fall to SA, 37-36
The Derry Area eighth-grade boys’ basketball team lost a tight game to South Allegheny, 37-36, on Friday.
Stanley Rajkovich led the Little Trojans with 13 points. Cason Long added eight points for Derry Area while Justin Papuga and Billy Stockett-Harter followed with seven and five points, respectively.
Derry Area is back in action Wednesday when it visits Southmoreland.
