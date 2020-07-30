Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Playoffs
Pool Play
Pirates 17, Tigers 2. Leading hitters — Ramone Williams (triple), Seth Spillar (double, two singles), Chris Heese (double, single), Russell Fry (double), Ben Hantz, Landon Miney (two singles), Jaxson Repko, Charlie Heese (single), Pirates; John Hess (double), Max Kurek (single), Tigers; WP — Vinny Calabrace (SO-2, W-1), Charlie Heese (SO-4, W-2), LP — Jeremy Lazarchik (SO-4, W-2), Brady McIlnay (SO-2, W-4); Pirates 1-0, 14-2, Tigers 0-1, 2-14.
Phillies 16, Yankees 1. Leading hitters — Gaige Bartholomew (home run, triple, single), Joey Crimboli (triple, two singles), Cash Achhammer (triple), Sam Hochard, Pickle Burket, Will Austraw (single), Phillies; Owen Waleski (single), Yankees; WP — Noah Dixon (SO-4, W-0), Burket (SO-3, W-2), Hochard (SO-3, W-0), LP — Josh Short (SO-3, W-0), Gavin Moore (SO-5, W-2), Waleski (SO-1, W-3), Bryson Gessler (SO-2, W-0); Phillies 1-0, 12-4, Yankees 0-1, 2-14.
