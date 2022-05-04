GIRLS SOFTBALL
Deer Lakes 18, Derry Area 0
WPIAL ranked Deer Lakes sweeps Derry in section play.
Nothing came easy for Derry Area on Tuesday, as it fell 18-0 to the Lancers.
Maddie Kee got the win for Deer Lakes. She surrendered no runs on no hits over three innings, striking out four.
Rebecca Huss took the loss for the Trojans. She lasted three innings, allowing 12 hits and 18 runs while striking out two.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Plum Area 3, Derry Area 0
Derry Area lost to a Class AA, Section 2 to Plum Area 3-0 Tuesday. The scores were 17-25, 19-25, 15-25. Nick Allison had led the Trojans with eight kills, while Matt Rhoades had 18 assists.
Derry JV won 2-0. Scores 25-14, 25-20. Cam McNichol had six kills, six digs and three aces to lead Derry Area. Mason Beeman added three kills and two blocks, while Johnathan Shumaker had 16 assists.
LATROBE LITTLE LEAGUE
Rockies 4, Cardinals 3
The Rockies withstood a late rally from the Cardinals to clinch a win Monday. The Cardinals Palmer Chimino had the only extra-base hit; a double. Mason Perla earned the win striking out seven and walking none.
Phillies 7, Red Sox 3
The Phillies had big innings in the fourth and fifth to seal its win against Red Sox Sunday.
Pirates 6, Yankees 4
Max Kurek struck out three and walked five en route to a Pirates win over the Yankees Thursday. Pirate Fletcher Wnek hit a double and it was the only extra-base hit of the game.
