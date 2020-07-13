Results from LCC
Member-Member eventMike Cunningham and Dave Strauser captured the Latrobe Country Club’s 2020 MGA Member-Member event on Saturday.
Cunningham and Strauser scored a 62 at the event, which was a one best ball net of the twosome.
John Torrero and Johnny Torrero placed second, while Steve Limani and Travis Varchetti took third, as both teams scored a 63. Tim Graham and Ernie Thrasher came in fourth, while Dr. Pete Hutchinson and Randy Popernack took fifth, both with a 65. Dr. Mike Rutigliano and Dr. Bob Staffen came in sixth with a 66 overall.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Tigers 4, Yankees 2. Leading hitters — Max Kurek (two singles), John Hess, Brady McIlnay (single), Tigers; Gavin Moore (triple), Killian Cravener, Sonny Simon (single), Yankees; Jeremy Lazarchik (SO-11, W-1), Moore (SO-11, W-2); Tigers 1-8, Yankees 1-9.
Pirates 14, Red Sox 3. Leading hitters — Ramone Williams (three triples), Ben Hantz (double, three singles), Chris Heese (double, single), Charlie Heese, Vinny Calabrace, Landon Miney, Jaxson Repko, Ben Slagle (single), Pirates; Mason Hrubes (home run, two singles), Joseph Razza (two singles), Leland Wiedeburg, Davin Barger, J.R. Smail, Evan Springob (single), Red Sox; WP — Williams (SO-4, W-6), Calabrace (SO-2, W-0), LP — Razza (SO-3, W-2), Aiden Upole (SO-3, W-2); Pirates 9-1, Red Sox 5-5.
