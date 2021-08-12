GLAC wins home meetThe Greater Latrobe Aqua Club won a recent home meet against Derry. First-place finishers are as follow:
BOYS
15-18: Charlie Cratty (50 butterfly)
13-14: Patrick Cratty (50 breast, 50, 100 free)
11-12: Nate Manges (50 butterfly, 50 breast)
8-under: Dahlton Albright (25 free), Noah Bish (50 free)
GIRLS
13-14: Lauren Bell (50 butterfly, 50, 100 free)
11-12: Maggie Maiers (50 butterfly, 50 breast, 50, 100 free)
9-10: Morgan Maiers (50 butterfly, 50 breast, 50, 100 free)
8-under: Cathleen Cratty (25, 50 free, 25 butterfly, 25 breast)
RELAYS
11-older: 200 butterfly (P. Cratty, Dannika Mucina, LiLi Maxwell, Ben Bradley); 200 breast (Cathleen Cratty, Destini Homan, Dannika Mucino, Maggie Elder); 200 free (Kenley Lynn, Kate Wolford, Destini Homan, Charlie Cratty)
10-under: 100 free (N. Bish, C. Cratty, Karter Kubistek, M. Maiers)
