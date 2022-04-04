Pine-Richland 3, Ligonier Valley 0
The Ligonier Valley girls softball team dropped an exhibition game, 3-0, to Pine-Richland Saturday.
It was a scoreless game through the first four-and-a-half innings. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Pine-Richland would post two runs to go up 2-0. Pine-Richland would add another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
PR’s Gabe Aughton earned the win striking out 11. Ligonier Valley’s Maddie Griffin took the loss, striking out seven and walking one.
Pine-Richland’s Isabella Sulesky smacked a triple, while LV’s Peyton LaVale contributed a double.
Ligonier Valley is now 1-2 overall. The Rams will travel to Seton-LaSalle today for a Class AA, Section 2 game.
