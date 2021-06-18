Derry Legion falls to Bushy RunDerry Legion suffered its second consecutive loss, falling 5-1 against Bushy Run during an American Legion District 31 game played Thursday at Penn-Trafford High School.
Derry dropped to 5-5 overall, while Bushy Run improved to 7-2. No additional details or statistics were submitted to the Bulletin prior to Friday’s deadline.
Derry previously won four consecutive games and five of seven before suffering losses against Yough and Bushy Run on back-to-back nights. The Eagles were outscored 22-4 in those two games.
Derry defeated Mount Pleasant twice, while the Eagles also picked up a win against rival Unity Township and a forfeit versus Young Township during its four-game win streak. The Eagles had previous losses against Unity Township, West Hempfield and Murrysville.
Derry is scheduled to play one game this weekend, 6 p.m. Friday against West Hempfield at Larry Lint Field. The Eagles play at Young Township on Monday and they host rival Latrobe, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Derry Area High School.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pirates 10, Yankees 3. Leading hitters — Ben Hantz, two singles, triple, Vinny Calabrace, two singles, Jaxon Makrevski, double, Max Kurek, Landon Miney, Mason Mastowki, singles, Pirates; Cam Ferri, Sonny Simon, two singles; WP-Charlie Heese (SO-10, W-2), Vinny Calabrace (SO-1, W-1), LP — Max Dlugos (SO-2, W-2), Josh Short (SO-6, W-2). Pirates 7-2, Yankees 4-3.
Rockies 8, Tigers 3. Leading hitters — Tommy Snyder, Joe Bearer, Austin Slezak (two singles), Nolan Dominick, Josh Yockey, Ben Ament, Luke Ament (single), Rockies; Evan Burger (double, single), Evan Ulewicz (two singles), Joel Williams, Brian McIlnay (single), Tigers; WP — Snyder (SO-9, W-3), Nico Dominick (SO-4, W-1), LP — Charlie Little (SO-2, W-3), Matthew Fernell (SO-3, W-3), Zach Skoloda (SO-2, W-1); Rockies 3-7, Tigers 2-7.
