LV swimmers fall against MPAThe Ligonier Valley boys and girls swimming and diving teams suffered a loss against Mount Pleasant Area.
The Mount Pleasant Area girls scored an 87-59 win, while the boys also picked up an 80-41 win against the Rams.
M.J. Knupp picked up a win for the Ligonier Valley boys in the 100 and 200 free, while Samuel McCall won the 100 breast.
Mikayla Smitley captured the 500 free on the girls’ side. Ryleigh Kelley also won the 100 back for the Ligonier Valley girls, while Mary Jablonski took the 100 breast. The team of Kelley, Maddy Kowalsky, Alyse Habecker and Smitley also teamed to win the 400 free relay for the Lady Rams.
Ligonier Valley is back in action, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 against Indiana Area at the Ligonier Valley YMCA.
Little Trojans topple KnochThe Derry Area junior high wrestling team upped its record to 2-0 overall with a 56-4 victory against visiting Knoch.
Anthony Mucci, Geremiah Gess, Mason Horwat, Gabby Bateman and Ricky Daniels all won by pinfall, while Brady Brown earned a technical fall. Hayden Hood won a decision and Liam McKlveen, Max Doperak and Aiden Piper won by forfeit.
