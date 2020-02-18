GL JV wins in hockeyAllen Rider was the hero as Greater Latrobe scored a late third-period goal to defeat visiting Shaler Area, 4-3, during a junior varsity hockey game Monday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Rider tallied a hat trick for the JV IceCats. He scored twice in the final 11:08, including the game-tying and eventual winning goal with 2:30 to play. Nate Huczko also found the back of the net for Greater Latrobe (3-8-4), which led 2-0, and then trailed 3-2 in the third period.
Noah Guidos finished with two assists while Ethan Allias, Fletcher Harvey, Peyton Myers and Jason Markowsky also ended with helpers.
Evan Jarvis made 11 saves in goal for the win as Shaler Area outshot GL, 14-7.
Greater Latrobe is back in action in the final game of the regular season. It will take place, 7:15 p.m. Monday against Highlands at Kirk Nevin.
GLAC wins league meetGreater Latrobe Aqua Club won a recent Chestnut Ridge Swim League meet against the Derry Area Aqua Club.
GLAC first-place finishers included:
BOYS
15-18: Colin Spehar (50 freestyle). 13-14: Charlie Cratty (100 free, 200 free), Dominic Piper (100 breaststroke). 11-12: Patrick Cratty (50 backstroke, 100 free, 100 individual medley), Chris Heese (50 breast), Charlie Thomson (50 butterfly), Heinrich van der Westhuizen (50 free). 9-10: Austin Akins (100 IM), Phillip Marinchak (50 breast, 100 free). 8-under: Blake Lucas (25 fly, 25 breast), Julian Rullo (25 free, 50 free).
GIRLS
15-18: Maddie Cassidy (50 free, 100 back), Jade Wile (100 free, 200 IM). 13-14: Lauren Bell (50 free, 100 fly), Bryn Vogelsang (100 breast), Kate Wolford (100 back). 11-12: Hannah Carasia (50 fly), Destini Homan (100 free). 9-10: Maggie Maiers (50 free, 50 breast). 8-under: Ainsley Jones (25 fly), Anna Szwerc (100 IM), Morgan Maiers (25 free, 25 back, 25 breast).
RELAYS
8-under: 100 medley relay, 100 free relay (B. Lucas, A. Szwerc, M. Maiers, J. Rullo). 9-10: 200 medley relay (Kenley Lynn, Beth Cratty, M. Maiers, Grace Woitkowiak). 11-12: 200 medley relay (D. Homan, P. Cratty, H. Carasia, C. Thomson); 200 free relay (Madi Balko, Chris Heese, H. Carasia, P. Cratty). 13-18: 200 medley relay (C. Spehar, Julian Zhu, Liam Mucino, M.J. Knupp); 200 free relay (M.J. Knupp, L. Bell, J. Zhu, K. Wolford).
