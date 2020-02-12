LV basketball game canceled
With Berlin-Brothersvalley electing to try and secure a No. 1 seed for the upcoming District 5 playoffs, Saturday’s non-conference boys’ basketball game at Ligonier Valley has been canceled.
Coming off their third straight Heritage Conference championship, the Rams (21-2) are likely to receive the No. 1 seed for the District 6 Class AAA playoffs and will enter the postseason on an 18-game win streak. The playoff pairings are expected to be announced later this week.
However, LV will not have one of its three leading scorers for the playoffs. Kyle Silk, who originally transferred to Ligonier Valley from United to play football, has been ruled ineligible for the postseason after electing to play football at Kiski School near Saltsburg.
DAMS girls split with Armstrong
Derry Area Middle School’s girls’ volleyball teams split with host Armstrong on Tuesday.
The seventh-grade squad won in straight games (25-17, 25-19) as Alayna Williams led the way with five kills, and Mikah Horwat and Grace Tumulty two each. Regan Repak had six service aces, and Sophia Mazzoni two.
The Little Lady Trojans’ seventh grade fell in two games (25-15, 26-24). Rebecca Huss had two kills, and Ella Sylvis and Williams combined for six aces with four and two, respectively.
