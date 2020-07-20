Derry Legion set for three games this week in WCALB playIt’s a big week for Derry Legion upcoming in Westmoreland County American League baseball play.
Derry enters the week in seventh place with a 5-8 overall record, but the Eagles are within striking distance of third place Hempfield East with three games to play.
Hempfield East is 7-5 overall, while Yough (7-6) follows in fourth place and West Hempfield is fifth with a 4-5 record. Young Township (6-9) is in sixth place and Bushy Run (4-7) trails Derry, currently eighth in league standings. Mount Pleasant is ninth at 1-13 overall. Mount Pleasant picked up its first win of the season on Friday with a 6-3 victory against Derry at Sloan Field.
Derry’s big week begins, 6 p.m. Tuesday against fourth-place Yough at Sloan Field in Blairsville. It continues, 6 p.m. Thursday against second-place Murrysville, also at Sloan Field in Blairsville. Derry is scheduled to close the week against third-place Hempfield East, 5 p.m. Saturday at Hempfield Park.
Earlier this season, Derry edged out Yough, 3-0, on July 7 at Sutersville Ball Field, but fell 2-0, against Murrysville on June 28 at Haymaker Park. Hempfield East also edged out Derry, 4-3, on June 17 at Sloan Field, as Derry has lost four games this season by a combined six runs.
Merlin tops H-G in O-TMerlin Funeral Home picked up an early lead, and hung on for a two-run victory, 7-5, against Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home during a 55-older Senior Division game in the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
Merlin (4-1) put up an early 2-0 lead and Hartman-Graziano (1-3) trimmed the deficit in half in the bottom of the fifth. Merlin scored four runs in the top of the sixth to open a five-run lead and added one more for a 7-1 advantage before Hartman-Graziano produced four in the bottom of the seventh.
Steve Stanko and Dave Bengel led Merlin offensively with two hits apiece. Rick Cairns drove in a pair of runs, while Don Cooke scored twice.
Mike Gigliotti and Dwayne Amoroso both produced two hits to guide Hartman-Graziano. Gigliotti also scored twice.
Cooke earned the mound win, while Amoroso took the loss.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pirates 11, Phillies 4. Leading hitters – Vinny Calabrace (two doubles, single), Russell Fry (double), Chris Heese, Seth Spillar, Charlie Heese, Landon Minney, Ben Hantz, Ramone Williams (single), Pirates; Gaige Bartholomew (home run, two singles), Cash Achhammer (single), Phillies; WP – Calabrace (SO-3, W-0), Fry (SO-0, W-1), Williams (SO-7, W-7), LP – Noah Dixon (SO-3, W-1), Will Austraw (SO-3, W-4), Achhammer (SO-0, W-0); Pirates 11-1, Phillies 8-4; Pirates clinch first place.
Phillies 6, Red Sox 1. Leading hitters — Gaige Bartholomew (home run, doubles), Noah Dixon, Sam Hochard, Will Austraw, Joe Crimboli, Nick Bauer (single), Phillies; Leland Wiedeburg (two singles), J.R. Smail, Joseph Razza, Mason Hrubes, Davin Barger (single), Red Sox; WP — Dixon (SO-1, W-1), Cash Achhammer (SO-2, W-0), Hochard (SO-2, W-0), LP — Wiedeburg (SO-5, W-5), Aiden Upole (SO-3, W-1); Phillies 8-3, Red Sox 6-6.
