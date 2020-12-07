DA wrestling match moved
The Derry Area wrestling team moved a match from December to January.
The Trojans are scheduled to host Elizabeth Forward during a WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3B contest, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11. The Trojans were initially scheduled to hold the match on Dec. 16 at Derry Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.