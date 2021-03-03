JV IceCats close regular season with victory vs. HAThe Greater Latrobe junior varsity hockey team defeated Hempfield Area, 4-2, during its regular-season finale at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Jacob Hannah led the charge with a hat trick, while Ethan Allias also scored and provided an assist. Noah Heitchue added two helpers for the JV IceCats, who won four of their last five games.
Greater Latrobe held a 17-2 advantage in first-period shots and scored three goals. Hempfield Area scored twice, while the JV IceCats also found the back of the net, as the JV Spartans owned a 13-3 shots advantage in the second. Connor Keddie stopped 20 of 22 shots.
Little ‘Cats end season with winThe Greater Latrobe freshmen boys’ basketball team completed its season with a fifth consecutive win by defeating Burrell, 53-36.
The Little Wildcats finished with a 9-3 record.
Max Butler led Greater Latrobe with 13 points. Riley Smith contributed 11, while Jack Drnjevich had nine. John Wetzel grabbed six rebounds, and Aiden Kammerer dished seven assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.