Little Trojans beat Burrell on matThe Derry Area junior high wrestling team defeated visiting Burrell, 42-34, and remained a perfect 3-0 this season.
The match came down to the final weight class where Derry Area heavyweight Aiden Piper picked up a pinfall to secure victory for the Little Trojans. Additional Derry Area winners included Mason Horwat, Brady Brown and Ricky Daniels by pinfall. Max Doperak and Gabby Bateman won by decision, while Liam McKlveen and Anthony Mucci earned forfeits.
DAMS sweeps GCC in basketballThe Derry Area seventh-and-eighth grade boys basketball teams swept Greensburg Central Catholic.
The eighth-grade team defeated Greensburg Central Catholic, 58-21, while the seventh-grade squad picked up a 52-14 win. Caden Marsh led the Little Trojans’ eighth-grade team (3-1) with 14 points, while Justin Papuga added 12. Cason Long was also in double figures with 11 points and nine steals. Stanley Radkovich led Derry Area’s seventh-grade team with 20 points, while Colton Darazio contributed 11. Anthony Sacco was also in double figures with 10 points for the Little Trojans’ seventh-grade team, which is also 3-1 overall.
Derry Area is scheduled to play next, 4 p.m. Friday at Greensburg Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.