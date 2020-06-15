Rec Baseball
Latrobe Little League
Phillies 4, Red Sox 0. Leading hitters — Sam Hochard, Clayton Burket, Lucas Kolenc, Joe Crimboli, Will Austraw (single), Phillies; Mason Hrubes (double), Braden Nelson, J.R. Smail (single), Red Sox; WP — Noah Dixon (WP-6, W-1), Sam Hochard (SO-5, W-0), Cash Achhammer (SO-3, W-0), LP — Aiden Upole (SO-2, W-2), Mason Hrubes (SO-3, W-1), Joseph Razza (SO-2, W-2); Phillies 1-0, Red Sox 0-1.
Yankees 3, Tigers 2. Leading hitters — Gavin Moore (doubles, single), Owen Waleski, Josh Jording (single), Yankees; Jeremy Lazarchik, Brian McIlnay (single), Tigers; WP — Owen Waleski (SO-4, W-1), Gavin Moore (SO-9, W-1), Bryson Gessler (SO-4, W-1), LP — Evan Ulewicz (SO-3, W-3), John Hess (SO-3, W-1), Jeremy Lazarchik (SO-3, W-2); Yankees 1-0, Tigers 0-1.
Two local holes-in-oneChuck Huska, of Latrobe, earned a hole-in-one recently at Latrobe Elks Golf Club. This was his third-ever hole-in-one.
Also during the weekend, Patrick Townsend, scored an ace at Glengarry Golf Links on Sunday.
Huska earned his hole-in-one using a driver on the 180-yard No. 14 hole. Witnesses were Jackie Huska, Seth Holler and Matt Cullen.
Townsend, 33, of Greensburg, recorded his hole-in-one on the 130-yard 15th hole, using a pitching wedge. Witnesses were Matt Burkardt, Justin Pennavaria, Bill Townsend and Mel Scarpaci.
L-D O-T opens seasonThe 55-older senior division of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League opened its season on Saturday, as Merlin Funeral Home defeated Blue Sky Design, 10-5, at Shrum Field.
Merlin (1-0) took an early lead in the first inning, and then tacked on three more runs in the third, followed by four in the fourth for an 8-0 advantage.
Paul Smith, Don Cooke and Joe Lininger led Merlin at the plate. Smith and Cooke both produced three hits and three combined RBI, while Lininger had two hits and three RBI. Al Young also came through with three hits, while Ray Shafer and Jeff Kurcaba both contributed two hits. Shafer and Bob Dittman both scored two runs.
Bruce Mancini guided Blue Sky (0-1) with three hits and four RBI, while Dave Campbell and Dave Rohaus each contributed two hits. Tony Marcocci and Campbell both had two runs.
Dave Bengel was the winning pitcher, while Jeff Hickman earned the loss.
Auto RacingJennerstown Speedway
Saturday, June 13
LATE MODELS — Cale Gale, Barry Awtey, Teddy Gibala, Albert Francis, Paul Fess, Garry Wiltrout, Bryan Shipp, Mike Hemminger, Jeremy Shaffer, Jarred Barclay
MODIFIEDS — R.J. Dallape, Anthony Aiello, Tom Golik, Adam Kostelnick, Jason Busch, John Fama, Cindy Shaulis, Doug Glessner, Brad Milburn, Matt Smith
STREET STOCKS — Aaron VanFleet, Casey Fleegle, Mel Wilt, Rick Meehleib, Angie Kimberly, Jeff Barclay, Brent Bickerstaff, Harold Meyers, Greg Burbidge, A.J. Poljak
FOUR CYLINDERS — Evan Nibert, Michael Strouse, Jeff Vasos, Rick McNulty, Michael Saler, Paul Koffler, Jason Fulton, Mark Gustafson, Jason Truscott, Matthew Ruffing
CHARGERS — Dale Kimberly, Kyle Burkholder, Scott Mitchell, Bryan O’Shea, Steven Singo, Bob Mostoller, Riley Hemminger, Will Hemminger, Cody Gaynor, Chris Ament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.