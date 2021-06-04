Laurel takes Class 2A softball titleNo. 2 Laurel defeated No. 5 Shenango, 6-5, to win the WPIAL Class 2A softball championship on Thursday at California University of Pennsylvania’s Lilley Field.
Shenango defeated Ligonier Valley, 3-1, in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals last week to advance to the championship game.
The two teams could potentially meet again next Thursday, June 10 during the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 2A softball playoffs. Ligonier Valley is scheduled to face District 10 champion Sharpsville on Monday at a time and site still to be determined. Shenango will face District 5 champion Chestnut Ridge on Monday and Laurel is scheduled to face Frazier — the team Ligonier Valley defeated on Tuesday — on Monday.
Ligonier Valley qualified for the state playoffs and finished as the third-place team from the WPIAL with a win against Frazier on Tuesday.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Rockies 5, Tigers 4. Leading hitters — Austin Slezak (double, two singles), Tommy Snyder (double), Mason Perla (two singles), Nolan Dominick, Bryson Gessler (single), Rockies; Sam Rafferty (two doubles), Evan Ulewicz (two singles), Brian McIlnay, Charlie Little, Evan Burger, Gage Evanichko (single), Tigers; WP — Nico Dominick (SO-7, W-1), Gessler (SO-1, W-0), LP — Zach Skoloda (SO-1, W-0), Dawson Huber (SO-0, W-0), Charlie Little (SO-2, W-1); Rockies 1-4, Tigers 1-2.
