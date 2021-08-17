GL soccer players recognizedThree Greater Latrobe girls soccer players were recently recognized on the Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year 2021 Watch List.
The Lady Wildcats featured included Ella Bulava, Regan Reilly and Sofia DeCerb.
The mission of the Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation is to provide opportunities and resources for female soccer student athletes who show leadership, passion, character, academic excellence and love for the game of soccer that translates into the pursuit of academic and athletic excellence into the collegiate level.
The foundation awards a female soccer player who will be advancing into college to further her academic excellence while still playing the game.
Rosensteel, a former Ringgold standout and West Virginia Wesleyan recruit, was killed in June 2019 by a lightning strike at Mammoth Park in Mount Pleasant Township.
Hole-in-one at GlengarryMike Kanec, of Hunker, recorded a hole-in-one at Glengarry Golf Links in Latrobe on Monday.
Kanec picked up his ace on the 126-yard seventh hole, using a Callaway nine iron and a Srixon ball. Witnesses were Pat Blucas and Ken Eakin.
Steelers mask policy updateThe Pittsburgh Steelers are requiring fans to bring masks for the upcoming preseason game against the Detroit Lions, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
Regardless of vaccination status, all guests, staff and vendors at Heinz Field are required to wear masks while visiting indoor areas of the stadium. This includes indoor club levels, pro shops, restrooms, elevators and other enclosed spaces. Fans are to bring their own masks with them prior to entering the stadium.
Masks will not be required in the concourse areas, including the FedEx Great Hall, or in the upper and lower seating bowls of the stadium, as well as outside club seating and suites with windows open. All fans are strongly encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, while not actively eating or drinking.
Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination to enter Heinz Field, however in accordance with CDC guidelines, unvaccinated vans should wear a mask at all times.
