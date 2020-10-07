JV IceCats defeat IAThe Greater Latrobe junior varsity hockey team opened its season with a 3-0 victory against Indiana Area on Tuesday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Rocco Marino, Sawyer Ruffner and Nik Guidos had the goals for Greater Latrobe, the latter coming short-handed. Christopher Callahan and Marino added assists for the JV IceCats.
Connor Keddie stopped 15 shots and Evan Jarvis turned away five, as the duo combined for the shutout. Greater Latrobe outshot Indiana Area, 21-20, in the victory.
Area schedule changesThe Derry Area boys soccer team has a game scheduled for Oct. 19 against Valley.
The Trojans are set to host Valley, 6 p.m., Oct. 19 at Derry Area. The game was previously set for Sept. 19 before it was moved to a month later.
Derry Area is also slated to travel to Valley, 7 p.m. Thursday. The game was previously scheduled for a 4 p.m. start on Thursday.
