Rec Baseball
Latrobe Little League
Phillies 14, Yankees 3. Leading hitters — Lucas Kolenc (double, single), Noah Dixon, Joe Crimboli, Sam Hochard, Ryan Bartholomew, Pickle Burket (single), Phillies; Owen Waleski (two singles), Sonny Simon, Killian Cravener, Michael Witherspoon, Gavin Moore (single), Yankees; WP — Hochard (SO-6, W-0), Dixon (SO-2, W-1), Burket (SO-3, W-1), LP — Cravener (SO-0, W-4), Moore (SO-5, W-1), Bryson Gessler (SO-2, W-5), Waleski (SO-1, W-2); Phillies 2-0, Yankees 1-1.
