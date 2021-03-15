DAMS splits with HADerry Area’s middle school volleyball team split a pair of games against Hempfield Area.
The eighth-grade team picked up a 2-1 victory, while the seventh-grade team fell, 2-0. Eighth-grade scores were 25-21, 19-25 and 15-10. Seventh-grade scores were 15-25 and 14-25.
Madison Repak led the eighth-grade team with four aces and two kills, while Alayna Williams contributed three aces and five kills. Regan Repak posted three aces, while Sophia Mazzoni had two aces and two kills. Gabbi Sisak also put up two aces and three kills. Mikah Horwat also totaled four kills for the eighth-grade team.
Bailey Legge led the seventh-grade team with four aces.
