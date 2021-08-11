Golfers battle weather at U.S. Amateur ChampionshipPlay during the U.S. Amateur Championship, held at Oakmont Country Club and Longue Vue Club in Verona was halted for nearly four hours by storms that rolled through the area.
The morning wave of players were able to complete 36 holes of stroke play, but the 156 afternoon starters will finish today and decide the 64-player match play bracket.
Brad Reeves, of Woodbridge, California, completed 36 holes at 5-under-par-135, while Cole Sherwood, of Austin, Texas is second at 3-under-137 among those who completed play.
Mark Goetz, of Greensburg, leads the way at 9-under-par, but his round was halted by darkness on Tuesday. Goetz is currently at West Virginia University and he previously played at The Kiski School. Goetz, who started on No. 10, was 3-under on Tuesday through 12 holes at Oakmont without a bogey on his card.
Hole-in-one at Latrobe ElksRobert Meyers Jr. aced hole No. 10 on Monday at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
Meyers landed his ace on the 48-yard hole using a six iron. Witnesses were Ken Kelly and Pat Kennedy.
Penguins tickets on saleSingle-game tickets for the Pittsburgh Penguins 2021-22 hockey season are on sale at ticketmaster.com/penguins.
The on-sale includes two pre-season home games and 41 regular-season contests. Eight of the team’s first 10 games are at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, beginning with the home opener against Chicago on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The expansion Seattle Kraken will visit Pittsburgh on Thursday, Jan. 27, while Pittsburgh hosts the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in October. The Penguins also host cross-state rival Philadelphia twice, in addition to a pair of division games against Washington and a home contest against Connor McDavid and Edmonton in the final week of the season.
Season ticket packages are also available, including full, half and quarter-season options. Visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com/tickets or call 1-800-642-PENS for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.