Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Rockies 7, Yankees 5. Leading hitters — Luke Bulebosh, Joe Bearer (two singles), Wyatt Niederhiser, Austin Slezak, Nico Dominick, Tommy Snyder (single), Rockies; Owen Waleski (double, single), Cam Ferri, Austin Campbell (single), Yankees; WP — Dominick (SO-0, W-0), Slezak (SO-2, W-0), Dean Giglio (SO-4, W-2), Snyder (SO-3, W-6), LP — Josh Short (SO-6, W-1), Killian Cravener (SO-3, W-3); Rockies 10-4, Yankees 2-13.
Phillies 14, Tigers 5. Leading hitters — Gaige Bartholomew (home run, double), Cash Achhammer (triple), Pickle Burket (double, single), Noah Dixon (two singles), Joey Crimboli, Will Austraw, Bryce Shuey, Ryan Bartholomew (single), Phillies; John Hess (double, single), Evan Ulewicz, Brian McIlnay, Max Dlugos, Liam Pescatore-Kubeci (single), Tigers; WP — Dixon (SO-1, W-1), Burket (SO-1, W-3), Crimboli (SO-3, W-3), Austraw (SO-2, W-1), Sam Hochard (SO-2, W-0), Nick Bauer (SO-1, W-1), LP — Jeremy Lazarchik (SO-3, W-1), Hess (SO-4, W-3), McIlnay (SO-1, W-4); Phillies 11-4, Tigers 2-13.
Tigers 7, Red Sox 6. Leading hitters — Max Kurek, Evan Ulewicz (two singles), Liam Pescatore-Kubecki, Brian McIlnay (single), Tigers; Joseph Razza (triple, double, single), Braden Nelson (triple), Noah Skoloda, J.R. Smail, Evan Springob, Aiden Upole (single), Red Sox; WP — Ulewicz (SO-4, W-1), Brady McIlnay (SO-2, W-0), John Hess (SO-1, W-0), Jeremy Lazarchik (SO-1, W-1), Max Dlugos (SO-0, W-0), LP — Leland Wiedeburg (SO-2, W-1), Upole (SO-1, W-1), Razza (SO-4, W-0), Braden Nelson (SO-2, W-3), Davin Barger (SO-3, W-1); Tigers 2-12, Red Sox 6-8.
Pirates 10, Yankees 1. Leading hitters — Ramone Williams (triple), Chris Heese, Jaxson Repko, Frank Harrison (single), Pirates; Gavin Moore (double), Cam Ferri, Killian Cravener (single), Yankees; WP — Billy Harrison (SO-5, W-1), Charlie Heese (SO-0, W-0), LP — Moore (SO-8, W-4), Josh Short (SO-0, W-3), Owen Waleski (SO-1, W-0); Pirates 12-1, Yankees 2-12.
Pirates 20, Red Sox 1. Leading hitters — Vinny Calabrace (double, two singles), Ben Hantz, Jaxson Repko (three singles), Chris Heese (two singles), Russell Fry, Landon Miney, Seth Spillar, Charlie Heese, Frank Harrison (single), Pirates; Leland Wiedeburg (single), Red Sox; WP — Fry (SO-4, W-3), Chris Heese (SO-3, W-3), Repko (SO-1, W-0), LP — J.R. Smail (SO-0, W-3), Davin Barger (SO-2, W-4), Mason Hrubes (SO-2, W-3), Evan Springob (SO-1, W-1); Pirates 13-2, Red Sox 6-9.
Presidents Cup event at LCCTim Graham captured the 2020 President’s Cup Event held Saturday and Sunday at Latrobe Country Club. It was an individual low net score.
Graham captured the event with an overall 139, while Jerry Hanna placed second with a 141 and Art Hoopes took third, also with a 141. Graham shot a first-day 73, while he fired a 66 on the second day.
Alex Letizia came in fourth with a 142, while Dr. Jim Bryan placed fifth and Charlie Breitsman sixth, both with a 144.
Breitsman had the low score at 68 after the first day, while Kurt Kuyat and Hoopes both fired a 69 on Saturday. Graham’s 66 was the low score on Sunday, followed by B.J. Statler’s 68 and Jerry Hanna with a 69.
Hole-in-one at CloverleafAngelo Copelli, of New Derry, recorded his first-ever hole-in-one July 19 at Cloverleaf Golf Course in Delmont.
Copelli, a 2018 Derry Area graduate and member of the golf team, landed his ace on the par-3, 128-yard sixth hole using a pitching wedge. Witnesses were Tristan Grimm, of Bradenville and Connor Lenhart of New Derry.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, July 25
HOBBY STOCK – Tyler Fox, Stephen Shelpman, Adam Ferree, Karlee Kovacs, John Cain, Kayla McManus, Matt Bernard, Robert Betz, Tom Anton, Ben Anton
FOUR CYLINDER – Philip Bubeck, Bill Tennant, John Gill, Kyle Janas, Susie Rudolph, Tanya Charlier, Eric Reynolds, Jay Swager Jr., Andy Garlinger, Chad Brandt
LATE MODEL – Ben Policz, John Mollick, Tommy Schirnhofer, Christian Schneider, Mike Duritsky, Jake Gunn, Joe Martin, Daryl Charlier, Zach Kane, Tony White.
MODIFIED – Chas Wolbert, Garrett Krummert, Tony Tatgenhorst, Ayden Cipriano, Chelsie Kriegisch, Jacob Wolf, Kole Holden.
PRO STOCK – Dave McManus, Ryan Moyer, Nick Kocuba, Jake Simmons, Chase Lambert, Eric Piotrowsky, Bill Slade, Jordan Perkins, Bryan Wagner.
HOBBY STOCK – Stephen Shelpman, Tyler Fox, Adam Ferree, Frank Magill, Matt Bernard, Cody Koteles, Karlee Kovacs, Kayla McManus, Robert Betz, John Cain.
FOUR CYLINDER – Bill Tennant, Phillip Bubeck, April Tennant, Jay Swager Jr., Susie Rudolph, Kyle Janas, Chris Knight, Eric Reynolds, Chad Brandt.
YOUNG GUNS – Noah Bubeck, Cameron Hollister, Dylan Clipp, Cameron Lambert.
