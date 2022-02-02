Polosky sets GL diving mark in win
Hannah Polosky set a new school record in the 1-meter diving event during Tuesday’s exhibition split at Gateway, with the girls earning a 95-90 victory and the boys falling 93-88.
Polosky’s diving score — also a WPIAL qualifier — was 324.60. That bests the previous record held by former Lady Wildcat Taylor Miller, who recorded a 320.80.
Other first-place winners for Greater Latrobe included Dannika Mucino in the 100 butterfly, Kate Wolford in the 500 freestyle and Charlie Cratty in the 100 butterfly.
The team also won a pair of relays, as the girls’ squad of Destini Homan, Dannika Mucino, Andrea Hoffman and Maggie Elder won the 200 free relay. The boys’ group of Patrick Crattty, Charlie Cratty, Colin Spehar and Julian Zhu also took the 200 free relay with a WPIAL qualifying time.
Others to earn WPIAL qualifying marks were a pair of second-place finishers — Zhu, Spehar and the Cratty brothers in the 400 free relay, along with Tanner Popella in the diving event.
Greater Latrobe resumes section competition when it hosts Penn-Trafford at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Trojan swimmers fall to Kiski School
The Derry Area boys’ swimming team captured several events Tuesday in a 95-56 exhibition loss to the visiting Kiski School.
Individual event winners for the Trojans included Cameron Humberger in the 200-yard freestyle (2:45.38), Dylan Cowan in the 100 free (1:04.21), Avery Haake in the 500 free (6:16.12) and Chase Marco in the 100 backstroke (1:13.40).
Derry Area also picked up a victory in the relays, as Humberger, Marco, Haake and Cowan teamed to take the 400 free relay (4:35.01).
Derry Area resumes section competition when it hosts Mount Pleasant Area at 6 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.