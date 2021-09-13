DAMF teams sweep UniontownThe Derry Area Midget Football Teams earned a sweep of Uniontown this past weekend.
The Pack picked up a 32-0 win, the Lobos scored a 37-7 victory and the Pups won by a 14-7 decision.
Dylan Bateman scored three touchdowns for the Pack, while Danilo Macasaet and Logan Irvin also added scores. Bateman and Irvin had PAT’s, Rocco DeCario picked off a pass and Irvin also recovered a fumble.
Wade Huss scored three touchdowns for the Lobos, Cael Brown scored twice and Haydyn Horwat also had a touchdown. Huss had a PAT, Brown and Jaxson Gibson recovered fumbles and Cash Lukon, Gibson and Alexavier Short had sacks.
Adam Brewer and Colt Lukon scored touchdowns. Lukon also had two PATs, J.J. Asbee recovered a fumble and Bently DeMase had a sack.
Bowman perfect in ICL baseballBowman Land Surveying stayed perfect at 6-0 following a 6-3 victory against Bullpen Bulls during an Indiana County League 40-older game.
Mark Matko led Bowman’s with four hits. Eric Britton added three hits, while Gary Takitch and Tony Sottile contributed two hits each. Terry Noble earned the mound win in four innings, while Takitch recorded the save. George Oakes and Jeff Riffer led the Bulls with two hits each.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 11
HOBBY STOCK – Stephen Shelpman, Cody Koteles, Frank Magill, Tyler Fox, Jonathan Koteles, Chloie Jones, Tony Magill, Joe Anthony, Ben Anton, Robert Betz.
LATE MODEL – Kyle Lukon, Cole Petrelle, Zach Gunn, Nico Dabecco, Zach Morrow, Travis Justice, Kassidy Kamicker, Tony White, Ben Policz, Dave Gobel.
MODIFIEDS – Mark Hahn, Gene Wrightsman, Fred Hildebrand, Steve Longo, Hank Coles, John Marks, Dale Zimmer, Dave Phillips, TomWarburton.
PRO STOCK – Brian Huchko, Nick Kocuba, Dale Tuche, Jacob Billyk, Jackson Billyk, Joey Anderson, Bill Robertson.
FOUR CYLINDER – Bill Tennant, Lucas Weaver, Derek Quigley, Kyle Janas, Justin Pellegrini, Hemi Kineston.
YOUNG GUNS – Travis Clark, Logan Koteles, Cameron Hollister, Sadie Snatchko, Gavin Kokolis.
Dog Hollow Speedway
Friday, Sept. 10
SUPER LATE MODELS – Clint Hersh, Dave Blazavich, Dan Angelicchio, John Wayne Weaver, Billy Eash, Rob Marhefka, Mike Blazer, Joe Petyak, Mike Steck, Mike Horne.
LATE MODELS – Michael Duritsky, Joe Moyer, Corey Neal, Mark Rend, Rob Coffaro, RJ Dallape, Travis Justice, Mike Laughard, Rudy Bussaro.
PURE STOCK – Andrew Wallace, Jeremy Zufall, Tyler Blystone, Brandon Doland, Brad Benton, Mike Ball, Ron Benton, Bob Torquato, Jeremy Fama, Dennis Collins.
FOUR CYLINDERS – Chris Anderson, Cody Young, Dylan Young, Justin Williamson, Timothy Baker, Adam Pletcher, Noah Swank, Ashton Daughenbaugh, Todd Davis, Bill Eckenrode.
MICRO SPRINTS – Jim Young, J Bast, Ryan Smith, Jesse Howell, Jomarie Gagne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.