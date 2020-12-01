JV IceCats fall to Penn-TraffordPenn-Trafford defeated Greater Latrobe, 9-0, in a junior varsity hockey game played Monday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
The Warriors scored a goal in the first before breaking out for six in the second and two more in the third. Greater Latrobe outshot Penn-Trafford, 8-5, in the first period, but the Warriors took over in the second, outshooting the IceCats, 16-5.
Alex Sciullo scored three goals, and added two assists to lead Penn-Trafford. Nate Pechulis also found the back of the net three times, while Bryce Kropczynski also scored twice for the Warriors.
Connor Keddie stopped four shots for the IceCats, while Evan Jarvis made 17 saves. Connor Cunningham earned the shutout in goal for Penn-Trafford with 17 saves.
Greater Latrobe (5-3) is back in action against Franklin Regional, 7:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.
