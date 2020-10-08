Fall Ball changesKrinock Painting will meet Frederick Funeral Home, 7 p.m. Friday at Rosa-Oglietti Park. The game was previously scheduled to take place 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Hamacher Contracting will face Krinock Painting, 6 p.m. Saturday at Rosa-Oglietti Park. The game was previously scheduled to take place Saturday at 10 a.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball playoffs are slated to begin Tuesday, Oct. 13 and the championship is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Pinnacle Auto Sales and Dino’s Sports Lounge will meet in the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers championship, 2 p.m. Saturday.
Area schedule changeThe Ligonier Valley girls’ junior varsity volleyball team will meet Valley, 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Valley Senior High School. The game was previously scheduled to take place at Derry Area.
Little ‘Cats earn football winsThe Greater Latrobe junior high football team scored a pair of recent wins against Penn-Trafford and Mount Pleasant Area.
The Wildcats defeated the Warriors, 12-0, on Sept. 30, and blanked the Vikings, 27-0, on Tuesday. Greater Latrobe improved to 3-0 overall.
Chris Cochran and Jack Djrenivch each scored a touchdown against Penn-Trafford.
The Wildcats’ defensive efforts were held down by Cody Krall, Bradan Bronson, Djrenivch, Tim Myers, Anthony Scarton, Marco Scarton, Christain Haskins, John Wetzel, Alex Tatsch, Andy Tatsch, Justice Newman, Cochran, Owen Burket, Andy Shultz, Caleb Lehman, Chad Plows, Vincent Gasky, Brady Prohovic, Kyle McNiel, Leo Joseph and Declan Murphy.
Owen Burket and Mason Barley each scored during the Wildcats’ 27-point win against Mount Pleasant Area. Luke Tomko picked up a passing touchdown.
Jackson McMullen kicked three extra points for the Wildcats.
The defensive shutout was led behind Murphy, Bo White, Tomko, Danny Noonan, Sawyer Butina, Nyjah Davis, Andy Tatsch, Nasir Meek, Izzy McMahon, Evan Pancoast and Marco Galando.
