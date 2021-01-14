Area schedule changesThere was a time change on the biggest local wrestling match of the season.
The backyard rivalry match between host Greater Latrobe and Derry Area will begin 7 p.m. Monday at Greater Latrobe. The match was previously scheduled for a 5 p.m. start. The middle school match was canceled.
Additionally, the Derry Area middle school wrestling team will not compete at the Powerade Mat Madness event, scheduled for Jan. 22 at the Monroeville Convention Center. Derry Area’s middle school wrestling match at Mount Pleasant Area on Wednesday was also canceled.
