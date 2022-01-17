GL ninth-graders upend Armstrong
The Greater Latrobe ninth-grade boys’ basketball team turned in a strong defensive effort Thursday on its way to a 42-23 victory over Armstrong.
Brady Prohovic led Greater Latrobe with 11 points and Kyle McNeil also finished in double figures with 10. Gaige Kettren added eight rebounds in the winning effort.
GL held Armstrong to just three first-half field goals.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Tuesday when it hosts Greensburg Salem.
Derry Area events postponed
Derry Area’s scheduled home exhibition boys’ basketball games, varsity and junior varsity, on Monday against Apollo-Ridge have been postponed.
Additionally, Saturday’s scheduled afternoon exhibition varsity wrestling match at Ringgold was postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.