Area schedule changesThere were several area schedule changes announced on Thursday.
The Greater Latrobe wrestling team will not participate in a tournament set for the end of January. The tournament was scheduled to take place Jan. 29 at West Branch.
Two Derry Area middle school girls’ basketball games were also postponed.
The Little Lady Trojans were scheduled to host Burrell, 3:45 p.m. today at Derry Area. A game was also postponed on Thursday, as Derry Area was scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant Area. A Derry Area middle school home swim meet against Mount Pleasant Area was also postponed on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.