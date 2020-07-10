Rec Baseball
Latrobe Little League
Rockies 13, Yankees 3. Leading hitters — Kalvin Clayton (triple, double, single), Luke Bulebosh (two singles), Austin Slezak (double), Joe Bearer, Donovan Carroll, Nico Dominick, Dean Giglio, Nolan Dominick (single), Rockies; Cash Achhammer (double, two singles), Cam Ferri (two singles), Gavin Moore (double, single), Pickle Burket, Josh Jording (single), Yankees; WP — Bulebosh (SO-7, W-1), Carroll (SO-4, W-0); LP — Bryson Gessler (SO-5, W-4), Jording (SO-3, W-5), Ferri (SO-1, W-1); Rockies 7-3, Yankees 1-8.
PPMS to hold racing on SaturdayPittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway (PPMS) plans to hold racing on Saturday with gates opening at 5 p.m.
All attending PPMS events must wear face coverings per CDC guidelines, submit to a temperature check at arrival, wash hands often with soap and water, avoid touching their face, and maintain appropriate distance from others not in their travel party.
“The health and safety of our fans, race teams and employees is our top priority,” according to a company release. “In these unprecedented times, we have implemented enhanced health and safety measures to help protect everyone. But we can’t do it alone. We are counting on everyone’s efforts to do their part by cooperating with these new measures that are designed to keep every person visiting or working at PPMS healthy and safe.”
PPMS will feature Late Models, Sportsmen Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Four Cylinders and the Young Guns. Gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps an hour later and racing begins at 7 p.m. Visit www.ppms.com for pricing and tickets.
Hole-in-one at LCCDave Strauser, of Latrobe, tallied a hole-in-one at Latrobe Country Club on Thursday.
Strauser posted his ace on the 203-yard Hole No. 10, using a six iron. Witnesses were Tony Wing, Kyle Silk and Andrew Kuzemchak.
