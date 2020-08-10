Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
All-Star Game
Orange 9, Black 8. Leading hitters — Gaige Bartholomew (grand slam home run), Sam Hochard (double), Cash Achhammer, Jeremy Lazarchik, Wyatt Niederhiser, Mason Hrubes, Lucas Kolenc, Davin Barger, Braden Nelson (single), Orange; Chris Heese (triple), Leland Wiedeburg (two singles), Joseph Razza, Aiden Upole, Killian Cravener, Dean Giglio (single), Black; WP — Hrubes (SO-0, W-3), Hochard (SO-2, W-1), Gavin Moore (SO-2, W-0), Barger (SO-2, W-1), Ramone Williams (SO-2, W-0), Bartholomew (SO-0, W-0), LP — Heese (SO-1, W-3), Upole (SO-0, W-1), Luke Bulebosh (SO-2, W-0), Razza (SO-0, W-0), Russell Fry (SO-3, W-0), Noah Dixon (SO-0, W-1).
Slavonia takes title at LCCRob Slavonia captured the 2020 MGA Club Championship at Latrobe Country Club this past weekend.
Slavonia took the title with a 153, edging out second-place Dave Strauser by one stroke. Slavonia shot a first-round 74 and added a 79 in the second round. Strauser trailed by four strokes after the first round with a 74 before posting a 76 in the second round.
Mark Womack captured the top spot in the first flight with a 166, while Steve Limani placed second with a 175. Jerry Hanna claimed first place in the second flight with a 167 and Tim Graham was the runner-up at 177. Mark Sobota captured the top spot in the third flight and Bob Roth placed second, both scoring a 191.
