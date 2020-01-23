GL splits with P-T in bowling
The Greater Latrobe boys’ bowling team downed visiting Penn-Trafford, 5-2, in a hard-fought contest at Lincoln Lanes on Wednesday.
The Lady Wildcats fell, 7-0, against the Lady Warriors.
The Greater Latrobe boys showed their resilience, bouncing back from a one-pin loss in the first match, 891-890, to win the next two matches and total pins.
Alex Brubaker rolled a 636 series followed by Matt Martinoski at 583. James Gatto contributed a 565 while Justin Taylor totaled a 530, and Cole Pfeifer a 488.
With two games remaining, the GL boys, at 7-1, clinched a playoff spot in the WPIBL Southeastern section.
Kaylee Zuzak led the Greater Latrobe girls with a 519 series followed by Sidney Batsa with a 481. Ayden Leone posted a 407 while Bailey Noel and Lindsey Smith also had strong contributions.
Seniors Blake Lazeski, Noel and Smith were honored after the game for their contributions to the team.
Greater Latrobe will play at Yough, 3 p.m. Wednesday at VFW Post 8427.
