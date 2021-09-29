Little ‘Cats face DA in swim meetThe Greater Latrobe Junior High swim team met Derry Area in a recent meet. Greater Latrobe first-place finishers are as follow:
GIRLS
Hanna Carasia (50, 200 free); M. Maiers (50 breast)
BOYS
Andrew Cheung (100 individual medley); Noah Smith (50, 100 free); Christopher Heese (50 butterfly, 50 breast); Nathan Manges (50 back)
RELAYS
200 medley and 200 free M. Balko, M. Maiers, H. Carasia, I. Hough; 200 free, C. Heese, N. Smith, Hunter Gavin, Carl Schaefer.
