Rec Baseball
Latrobe Little League
Red Sox 15, Tigers 4. Leading hitters — Joseph Razza (home run, single), Mason Hrubes (home run), Leland Wiedenburg (two triples, two singles), J.R. Smail (double), Sam Rafferty, Aiden Upole (single), Red Sox; Brady McIlnay (two singles), Tigers; WP — Hrubes (SO-4, W-1), Davin Barger (SO-1, W-0), Evan Springob (SO-2, W-3), Smail (SO-3, W-1), LP — Max Dlugos (SO-0, W-0), John Hess (SO-3, W-4), Evan Ulewicz (SO-0, W-3), Liam Pescatore-Kubecki (SO-1, W-0), Max Kurek (SO-0, W-1); Red Sox 5-4, Tigers 0-8.
Pirates 6, Phillies 5. Leading hitters — Russell Fry (triple), Vinny Calabrace (two singles), Ramone Williams (double), Landon Miney (single), Pirates; Joe Crimboli (triple), Gaige Bartholomew (double), Cash Achhammer, Noah Dixon, Same Hochard, Lucas Kolene (single); WP — Williams (SO-8, W-1), Fry (SO-7, W-4), LP — Hochard (SO-4, W-0), Rick Bauer (SO-2, W-4), Pickle Burket (SO-4, W-1); Pirates 8-1, Phillies 6-3.
