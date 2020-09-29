Little Lady ‘Cats shut out IndianaThe Greater Latrobe junior high girls’ soccer team blanked Indiana Area on Monday with a 7-0 road victory.
Maddie Petruzzi scored four goals to lead Greater Latrobe offensively. Robin Reilly scored twice, including a penalty kick. Peyton Ferraro rounded out the scoring with a volley off a free kick from Robin Reilly, with help from a redirect from Bri Hoffer.
Ava Yurko, Mackenzie Kubistek, Lauren Bell and Hoffer each provided an assist.
The Little Lady Cats travel to Hempfield Middle, Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
Little ‘Cats draw with IAThe Greater Latrobe junior high boys’ team played to a 2-2 draw against Indiana Area on Monday.
Roman Agostoni and Ian DeCerb each scored for Greater Latrobe.
The Little Wildcats took the lead after a back and forth start when Agostoni caught Indiana Area’s goalkeeper out of position and hit a 30-yard strike to give Greater Latrobe a 1-0 lead.
A solid defensive effort led by Brady Kring, Mitch Horner, Charlie Mohler and Jake Limani kept Indiana Area off the board for most of the half. However, Indiana Area took advantage of a slight defensive breakdown near the midway point to beat Greater Latrobe goalkeeper, Reece DiCasolo.
The score was level, 1-1, at the half. DiCasolo recorded five first-half saves.
Greater Latrobe retook the lead following a Brady Kring free kick from about 25 yards out. His initial shot was stopped, but DeCerb capitalized off the rebound to put Greater Latrobe ahead, 2-1.
The Little Wildcats’ defense and DiCasolo helped maintain a one-goal advantage, until Indiana scored off a corner kick to make it 2-2, the game’s final score.
Greater Latrobe’s record stands at 5-1-2.
The Little Wildcats host Hempfield Area, 4 p.m. Wednesday for its final home match of the season.
Area schedule changes
There were several area schedule changes made on Monday.
The Derry Area boys soccer team will travel to Burrell, 1 p.m. Saturday. That game was originally scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
Derry Area’s middle school soccer team will host Southmoreland, 4 p.m. Wednesday. That game was initially set for a 3:45 p.m. kick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.