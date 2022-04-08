BOYS LACROSSE
Hempfield Area 9, Greater Latrobe 8
The Wildcats boys lacrosse team traveled to Hempfield Area for a Class AAA, Section 1 match. Greater Latrobe lost a tough game, giving up a goal with less than 40 seconds left to lose 9-8
Wildcat JT Kaecher had two goals and two assists, with Mason Rohrer and Ian Smith each adding two goals apiece.
Louie Garbeglio and Nick Stump each had a goal apiece for the Wildcats and senior goalkeeper Cameron Rohrer recorded 14 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canon-McMillan 6, Greater Latrobe 4
The Greater Latrobe girls lacrosse team traveled to Canon-McMillan for a Class AAA, Section 1 match-up Thursday. The Wildcats lost to the Mighty Macs, 6-4.
Carolina Walter had two goals for the Wildcats in the loss. Teammates Taylor Desko and Abby Kostic each had a goal apiece.
Senior goalie Kaylee Dusetzina saved 9/15 shots in goal. Greater Latrobe converted on 4/13 shots on goal (30%), had seven draw controls to Canon Mac’s five, and 13 ground ball controls. The Wildcats drop to 2-2 in the section and 2-3 overall.
Greater Latrobe’s JV also lost to Canon Mac 10-0.
Goalie Kierra Madey saved 7/16 shots in goal in the first half while Emily Lloyd saved 5/6 shots in goal in the second half. Latrobe had 4 draw controls to Canon Mac’s eight, and 12 ground ball controls. JV improves to 2-2.
Greater Latrobe travels to Upper Saint Clair for another Class AAA, Section 1 contest on April 14. JV plays at 6 p.m. with varsity playing at 7:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Greater Latrobe’s Josh Havrilla qualified for WPIAL singles championships next week by placing third in boys single sections Thursday at Greensburg Raquet Club.
WPIAL singles championships will take place on April 12-13 at North Allegheny High School.
