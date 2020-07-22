Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Phillies 28, Tigers 9. Leading hitters — Lucas Kolenc (triple, two singles), Joe Crimboli (three doubles, single), Noah Dixon (two doubles, two singles), Cash Achhammer (two doubles, single), Sam Hochard (double, single), Will Austraw, Gaige Bartholomew, Bryce Shuey (single), Phillies; John Hess, Max Kurek (two singles), Evan Ulewicz, Brady McIlnay (single), Tigers; WP — Nick Bauer (SO-6, W-4), Achhammer (SO-4, W-0), LP — Kurek (SO-5, W-5), Mastowski (SO-4, W-4); Phillies 9-4, Tigers 1-12.
Yankees 8, Tigers 7. Leading hitters — Owen Waleski, Killian Cravener (two doubles), Cam Ferri, Sonny Simon (single), Yankees; John Hess (triple), Liam Pescatore Kubecki (double), Brian McIlnay, Max Kurek (single), Tigers; WP — Gavin Moore (SO-8, W-2), Waleski (SO-2, W-3), Bryson Gessler (SO-2, W-0), LP — Hess (SO-6, W-2), Brady McIlnay (SO-6, W-1); Yankees 2-10.
Auto RacingLernerville Speedway
Tuesday, July 21
FEATURE — Donny Schatz, Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild, David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Jason Sides, Parker Price-Miller, Logan Schuchart, Tim Shaffer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.