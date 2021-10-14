DA boys golf, GL girls tennis in playoffs today
Derry Area’s boys’ golf and Greater Latrobe’s girls’ tennis squads are continuing their postseason marches today.
The Derry Area boys’ golf team will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A Team Championships, which is scheduled today at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon. The Trojans will square off with North Catholic and Sewickley Academy — teams from their bracket — in addition to Quaker Valley, Carmichaels and Waynesburg Central from this week’s other semifinal. The Trojans advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A Team championship for the third consecutive season during Tuesday’s WPIAL Class 2A Team Semifinal at Meadowink Golf Course.
This year, the Trojans finished as the top team in their semifinal grouping — and the only one to break 400 — as the Derry Area golfers finished with a 396. That outdistanced second-place North Catholic by 20 strokes, and traditional Class 2A powerhouse Sewickley Academy by 22 strokes. Sewickley Academy has won the last eight WPIAL Class 2A team championships. Burgettstown was the last team other than Sewickley Academy to win a WPIAL Class 2A team championship in 2012, as the Blue Devils bested the Panthers by four strokes.
The top-seeded Lady Wildcats, meanwhile, improved to 9-0, and advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals against No. 9 Mount Lebanon, which will be held, 3 p.m. today at Greater Latrobe. The program took its first step toward successfully defending its WPIAL Class 3A team championship on Tuesday, as the host Lady Wildcats cruised past Oakland Catholic 4-1 in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs.
Last year’s tennis squad that not only captured the district title, but also advanced to the PIAA Class 3A state team championship match and finished with a mark of 16-1. The Lady Wildcats are in the playoffs for the 14th time in the last 17 seasons, including the past seven straight.
Next up are the Lady Blue Devils, who knocked off No. 8 Moon Area 4-1 on Tuesday. In 2020, Mount Lebanon won its first-round match, but fell in the quarterfinals to Pine-Richland.
The WPIAL Class 3A team semifinals are slated for Monday, Oct. 18, while the championship match is scheduled two days later at Washington & Jefferson College.
JV Lady Wildcats winThe Greater Latrobe junior varsity team shut out Penn-Trafford, 2-0, during a JV-only game played Wednesday at Rossi Field.
Kierra Madey’s first-quarter goal proved to be the game-winner. Emma Herrington added a goal in the third period to set the final.
McKenna Brackney made one save to earn the shut out in goal. Greater Latrobe led 12-1 in shots on goal, but earned just one penalty corner, while Penn-Trafford had five.
Greater Latrobe will host Fox Chapel Area on Thursday at Rossi Field. The varsity game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., while the JV game follows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.