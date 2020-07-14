Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Phillies 12, Rockies 9. Leading hitters — Lucas Kolenc (home run, single), Sam Hochard (triple, single), Noah Dixon (two doubles), Gaige Bartholomew, Joe Crimboli (double, single), Will Austraw (two singles), Pickle Burket, Nick Bauer (single), Phillies; Joe Bearer, Kalvin Clayton, Donovan Carroll, Austin Slezak (single), Rockies; WP — Burket (SO-3, W-1), Hochard (SO-2, W-4), LP — Luke Bulebosh (SO-2, W-0), Tommy Snyder (SO-4, W-3); Phillies 7-3, Rockies 7-4.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
MODIFIED — Chas Wolbert, Preston Cope, Kole Holden, Tony Tatgenhorst, Ayden Cipriao, Jordan Ehrenberg, Brian Sadler, Jacob Jordan, David Kalb Jr.
LATE MODEL — Keith Barbara, Ben Policz, John Mollick, Daryl Charlier, Nico Dabecco, Zach Gunn, Christian Schneider, Cole Petrelle, Colby Beighey, Tony White.
PRO STOCK — Jason Fosnaught, Ryan Moyer, Todd Weldon, Corey McPherson, Nick Kocuba, Dave McManus, Brent McDonald, Mike Harris, A.J. Poljak, Bill Slade.
HOBBY STOCK — Stephen Shelpman, Cody Koteles, Karlee Kovacs, Kayla McManus, Ed Shelpman, Tony Magill, Jon Koteles, Mike Tropeck, Matt Bernard, Tom Anton.
FOUR CYLINDER — Philip Bubeck, John Gill, Tanya Charlier, Eric Reynolds, John Hollister.
YOUNG GUNS — Noah Bubeck, Cameron Hollister, Cameron Lambert
