JV IceCats take down HA
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity hockey team scored a 4-1 victory against Hempfield Area during a recent game played at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.
Jacob Hannah netted a hat trick to lead the JV IceCats, while Noah Heitchue also found the back of the net. Ethan Allias assisted on two goals, while Nik Guidos also added a helper. Connor Keddie stopped 10 of 11 shots for the win in goal.
Greater Latrobe outshot Hempfield Area by a 25-13 margin and held a 2-1 lead through two periods before breaking out with two more goals in the third.
