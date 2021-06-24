Local standouts lead Martella’sMichael Marinchak and Omar Ward led Martella’s Pharmacy to a 5-3 victory against Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors during a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game on Wednesday.
Marinchak, a Ligonier Valley graduate, who now pitches at Seton Hill University, pitched four innings and finished with 11 strikeouts, including eight consecutive at one point.
Omar Ward, a Blairsville resident, also finished with two hits, including a triple in the victory.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Rockies 15, Red Sox 7. Leading hitters — Tommy Snyder, Austin Slezak (double, single), Nico Dominick, Luke Ament, Bryson Gessler, Ben Ament (two singles), Nolan Dominick (double), Joe Bearer (single), Rockies; Kalvin Clayton (double, single), J.R. Smail, Drew Blossey, Vinny Razza (two singles), Evan Springob, Seth Spillar, Zander Komperda (single); WP — Slezak (SO-8, W-0), Nico Dominick (SO-3, W-0), LP — Spillar (SO-1, W-5), Blossey (SO-5, W-1), Clayton (SO-3, W-3); Rockies 5-7, Red Sox 2-8.
Tigers 17, Yankees 6. Leading hitters — Gage Evanichko (two doubles, single), Skoloda (three singles), Joel Williams, Evan Ulewicz, Charlie Little (two singles), Brian McIlnay, Ryan Bartholomew, Sam Rafferty (single), Tigers; Josh Short (double, two singles), Sonny Simon, Sage Sevacko (two singles), Liam Pescatore-Kubecki, Austin Campbell, MacCauley Cravener (single), Yankees; WP — Skoloda (SO-4, W-0), Dawson Huber (SO-3, W-1), LP — Ely Goodman (SO-1, W-4), Brandon Pitts (SO-1, W-4); Tigers 3-8, Yankees 4-5.
