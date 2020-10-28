Little ‘Cats in swim meetThe Greater Latrobe Junior High swim team traveled to Franklin Regional for its first dual meet of the season. Patrick Cratty established new team records in the 100 individual medley and 100 free. Maggie Elder placed second in the 50 breast, but also set a new mark. Additional first-place finishes include:
Boys
Chris Heese, Patrick Cratty, Charlie Thomson, Ben Bradley (200 medley relay); Patrick Cratty (100 individual medley, 100 free); Chris Heese (50 breast); Bradley, Thomson, Heese, Cratty (200 free relay)
Girls
Destini Homan (100 individual medley, 100 free); Hannah Carasia (50 free); Lili Maxwell, Maggie Elder, Homan, Carasia (200 free relay)
