Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 25
TRACK CHAMPIONS — Chelsea Kriegisch (Modifieds), Daryl Charlier (Late Models), Nick Kocuba (Pro Stocks), Frank Magill (Hobby Stocks), Bill Tennant (Four Cylinder), Logan Koteles (Young Guns)
MODIFIED — Chelsie Kriegisch, Jacob Jordan, Cole Edwards, Kole Holden.
HOBBY STOCK — Frank Magill, Matthew Benard, Stephen Shelpman, Drew Koteles, Tony Magill, Jonathan Koteles, Cody Koteles, Jacob Wiser, Ben Anton, James Huff.
LATE MODEL — Bill Kessler, Kyle Lukon, Logan Zarin, Colton Finner, Nico Dabecco, Philip Bubeck, Tom Klein, Dan Lepro, Kassidy Karnicker, Noah Brunell.
PRO STOCK — Brian Huchko, Dave McManus, Nick Kocuba, Mike Harris, Jacob Billyk Jr., Jacob Billyk, Dale Tuche, Jackson Billyk, Tanya Charlier, A.J. Poljak.
FOUR CYLINDER — Hemi Kineston, Andy Garlinger, Lucas Weager, Derek Quigley, Kyle Janas, Craig Rudolph, Eric Reynolds.
YOUNG GUNS — Travis Clark, Emmerson Laboon, Logan Koteles, Cameron Hollister, Sadie Snatchko, Gavin Kokolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.