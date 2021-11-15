Frescura leads WCCC XC teamThe Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) competed at the NJCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country Championships during the weekend at Milledgeville, Georgia.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Dante Frescura finished ninth, becoming the first WCCC All-American turning in a school record, 27:12. The men’s team, which also features Micah Conroy of Greater Latrobe, also secured its best-ever finish of 13th overall.
GLAC wins Chestnut Ridge meetThe Greater Latrobe Aqua Club won a Chestnut Ridge League swim meet against Mount Pleasant Aqua Club. First-place finishers for Greater Latrobe are as follow:
BOYS
15-18: Julian Zhu (100 free), Liam Mucino (100 back)
13-14: Charlie Thomson (50, 100 free), Patrick Cratty (100 breast, 200 individual medley), Colin Spehar (100 butterfly)
9-10: Lucas DeMine (50 breast, 100 individual medley), Andrew Frederick (50 butterfly)
8-under: Noah Bish (25 butterfly), Dalhton Albright (25 back), Jeremiah Hartland (25 breast)
GIRLS
15-18: Kate Wolford (200 free), Dannika Mucino (50 free, 100 back), Maggie Elder (100 breast, 200 individual medley)
13-14: LiLi Maxwell (200 individual medley), Destini Homan (100 free, 100 back)
11-12: Maggie Maiers (50 free, 50 back, 50 breast), Isabelle Hough (50 butterfly, 100 individual medley, 100 free)
9-10: Morgan Maiers (50 back, 100 individual medley, 100 free)
8-under: Elizabeth Bish (25 free), Cathleen Cratty (25 butterfly, 25 breast, 100 individual medley)
RELAYS
13-18: 200 medley (C. Spehar, P. Cratty, Charlie Cratty, J. Zhu), 200 free (C. Cratty, P. Cratty, C. Spehar, J. Zhu)
11-12: 200 medley (I. Hough, Beth Cratty, M. Maiers, Alexis White), 200 free (I. Hough, B. Cratty, A. White, M. Maiers)
8-under: 100 medley (J. Hartland, C. Cratty, N. Bish, Gabriella Frederick), 100 free (J. Hartland, N. Bish, G. Frederick, C. Cratty)
