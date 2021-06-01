SHU baseball captures titleSeveral former area standouts helped the Seton Hill University baseball team capture the NCAA Atlantic Regional Championship this past weekend.
Jared Kollar, a former Greater Latrobe standout, and Michael Marinchak, a former Ligonier Valley standout, helped Seton Hill advance to the NCAA Division II Baseball Championships in Cary, North Carolina, which are set to begin this weekend. Omar Ward, a Blairsville resident, along with Tommy Pellis and Neal McDermott, both of Greensburg Central Catholic, are also members of the team.
Seton Hill scored seven times in the middle innings to defeat Millersville, 8-5, and win its second NCAA Atlantic Regional title.
Kollar fanned three in the ninth inning to close the game, and send Seton Hill to the Division II Baseball Championships with a 38-6 overall record.
Kollar secured the mound win in the first game of the regional tournament. He worked six innings, allowing three hits and zero runs, while striking out eight without issuing a walk. Marinchak worked one-and-two-third innings with five strikeouts in the same game.
Rain washes out area eventsRain wreaked havoc on area athletic events during the Memorial Day weekend.
An American Legion tournament at the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Field was postponed. The tournament was set to feature eight games, including two each from Latrobe, Unity Township and Derry on Saturday, but it was canceled.
There were also Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League games canceled during the weekend, while racing at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway and Dog Hollow Speedway were both wiped out.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Tigers 5, Red Sox 3. Leading hitters — Zach Skoloda, Evan Ulewicz, Charlie Little, Dawson Huber, Sam Rafferty (single), Tigers; Kalvin Clayton (double), J.R. Smail, Drew Blossey, Vinny Razza, Alexander Orr (single), Red Sox; WP — Skoloda (SO-5, W-0), Ulewicz (SO-6, W-4), LP — Clayton (SO-2, W-2), Evan Springob (SO-5, W-0); Tigers 1-1, Red Sox 1-2.
Phillies 11, Yankees 3. Leading hitters — Clayton Burket (double, two singles), Landon Smith (double), Joey Crimboli (two singles), Brody Schober, Will Austraw, Nick Bauer, Chase Burket, Luke Hayburn (single), Phillies; Cam Ferri (double), Liam Lescatore-Kubecki (two singles), Ely Goodman, Thompson (single), Yankees; WP — Nick Bauer (SO-6, W-2), Austraw (SO-2, W-1), LP — Max Dlugos (SO-1, W-2); Phillies 3-0, Yankees 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.