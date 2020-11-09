Area schedule changes
Several Derry Area middle school swimming meets were changed this week.
The Little Trojans will visit Connellsville Area on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The meet was originally scheduled for this coming Thursday before it was moved to the following week.
Derry Area will also host Mount Pleasant Area on Thursday, Nov. 19. The Little Trojans were initially set to hold the meet on Tuesday.
