Little ‘Cats defeat MPAThe Greater Latrobe junior high baseball team improved to 2-0 with a 13-4 victory against Mount Pleasant Area on Wednesday.
Greater Latrobe jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first, highlighted by run-scoring hits from Cooper Basciano, Anthony Scarton and Alek Skwirut. Mount Pleasant Area scored a run in the bottom of the inning, but Greater Latrobe responded in the second. The Little Vikings scored two in the second and one in the fifth, making it a 6-4 game before Greater Latrobe iced the game with a seven-run seventh.
Basciano and Scarton led the way, both with two hits. Scarton picked up the mound win with one walk and zero strikeouts. Drzal took the loss.
Greater Latrobe is back in action 4 p.m. Friday against Hempfield Area at Legion-Keener Field.
Area schedule changesThe Derry Area baseball team is scheduled to visit Deer Lakes, 4 p.m. May 11 in a section game. The contest was previously scheduled for Friday before it was postponed. The Trojans canceled a game against Indiana Area a day earlier.
A boys’ varsity volleyball game at Mars Area was also postponed for Thursday. The Trojans are scheduled to visit Mars Area, 7:30 p.m. May 10. The Trojans’ game at Gateway — previously set for April 15 — was also rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 12.
