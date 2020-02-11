LV School Board retains coaches
The Ligonier Valley School Board, at its meeting Monday, approved the continuation of four supplemental coaching positions for the 2020-21 school year.
The board voted to retain Roger Beitel as head varsity football coach at a supplemental salary of $6,368, Albert Fiorina as head cross-country coach at a salary of $4,034, Eric Vogelsang as head girls’ soccer coach at a salary of $4,378, and Christian Perry as assistant girls’ soccer coach at a salary of $2,919.
The board also approved Patricia Brownlee as a swimming program volunteer for the 2019-20 school year and Stephen Pardee as a varsity football program volunteer for the 2020-21 school year.
Charity basketball game at UPG
The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg’s Student Government Association will hold its annual charity basketball game Wednesday in Chambers Hall beginning at 6 p.m.
The event, which pits teams made up of students against members of the faculty and staff, is open to the public at no charge.
Proceeds benefit United Way or Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Pitt-Greensburg students clubs and organizations will raffle off baskets, Penguins tickets, a gift-card tree and photos signed by Steelers’ defensive end Cam Heyward. T-shirts commemorating the event will also be available.
Raffle sales start at noon on Wednesday and individuals do not have to be present to win. Tickets will also be available for a 50/50 drawing to be held after the game (winner needs to be present).
