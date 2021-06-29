Latrobe Legion alumni gameThe Latrobe Legion baseball team is planning an alumni game on Saturday.
The alumni game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m., and it will follow the doubleheader against Derry at Legion-Keener Field.
All former players and coaches are welcomed to attend, and to contact manager Jason Bush for planning purposes. A gathering will be held after the alumni game.
LCC Club Championship resultsRob Slavonia captured the top spot in the 2021 MGA Club Championship held this past weekend at Latrobe Country Club.
Slavonia and Josh Torrero both fired a two-round 158, but Slavonia took the championship on a sudden death playoff.
Charlie Breitsman took first place in the first flight with a 174, four strokes better than Rob Rogers, while Pete Dasta won the second flight with a 180 over Kurt Kuyat, who shot a 186. Mark Sobota captured the third flight with a 180, nine better than Alex Letizia, who fired a 189.
Chase Koepka one stroke off leadChase Koepka enters today’s third round of the Frank B. Fuhrer invitational one shot off the lead at the Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel.
The brother of four-time major champion Brooks Koepka shot a 3-under-137 on Monday — with rounds of 71 and 66, respectively. Chase and Brooks are the sons of Ligonier native Bob Koepka, who is the nephew of Dick Groat, owner of Champion Lakes Golf Club and former Pittsburgh Pirates and Duke basketball star.
Chase Koepka trails co-leaders Jack Katarincic and Ryan Sullivan by one shot heading into the third round. The final is set for Wednesday, as the three-day event features a $40,000 first-prize award.
Over the weekend, Chase Koepka played in the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship at at Cromwell, Connecticut’s TPC River Highlands course. He missed the cut at 2-over-142, while older brother Brooks placed fifth overall.
Paul Sapotichne retiresPaul Sapotichne, who led the 2009 Greensburg Salem boys basketball team to the PIAA Class 3A finals, is retiring after a 41-year coaching stint.
Sapotichne most recently was the boys head coach at Riverview for the past six seasons. He graduated from Springdale in 1971 and won 399 games during his 29 seasons coaching Greensburg Salem.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Rockies 9, Phillies 1. Leading hitters — Tommy Snyder (grand slam, single), Luke Ament (double, single), Nico Dominick, Nolan Dominick (two singles), Austin Slezak, Josh Yockey (single), Rockies; Pickle Burket (two singles), Nick Bauer (double), Brody Schober, Joey Crimboli, Chase Burket, Landon Smith (single), Phillies; WP — Slezak (SO-8, W-2), Bryson Gessler (SO-2, W-0), LP — Crimboli (SO-8, W-7), Will Austraw (SO-3, W-2); Rockies 6-8, Phillies 9-3.
